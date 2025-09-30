NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Check out the question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection poses: Where are the poor in your life?

Have you ever volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society or one of the Church’s other outreaches to the poor? If you haven’t, you’re missing a wonderful opportunity to share the love and the hope of Jesus with the world.

Poverty can be more than financial need, however. One of the greatest poverties of our time is loneliness. Millions of people live lives of isolation and desperation, quietly longing for human interaction, for someone to call them by name and listen to them.

The thing about this kind of poverty is that it’s right under our noses — often within our own families — but we don’t recognize it.

Take some time today to reach out to a relative, friend or neighbor who lives alone or in an assisted living facility. Your kindness might be the brightest spot in their day.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION