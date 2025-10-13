Bishop John Dolan joined Bishop Gerald Kicanas of the Diocese of Tucson, Bishop Enrique Sánchez of the Diocese of Mexicali and Bishop Gregory Gordon of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, along with other bishops, priests and pilgrims on Sunday evening (Oct. 12) to celebrate a Mass in solidarity with migrants.

The Diocese of Tucson, the Diocese of Mexicali and Kino Border Initiative organized and hosted the Binational Encuentro: Migrants, Pilgrims of Hope to emphasize the Catholic Church’s commitment to walk alongside migrants. Representatives from more than 25 dioceses across the U.S. and Mexico began with a procession from the United States into Mexico, walking together in solidarity with our migrant sisters and brothers, and concluded at Immaculate Conception Parish in San Luis, Rio Colorado for Mass.

Leaders signed a statement affirming the call for migrants to be treated with dignity and respect.