More than 90 men and women religious gathered for an Evening of Gratitude and Jubilee on Saturday (Oct. 18) at Mt. Claret Retreat Center in Phoenix. The annual event which celebrates the gift of Religious Life and honors religious who serve in the Diocese of Phoenix is sponsored by the Serra Club and organized by the diocesan Office of Religious Life.

This year had the highest attendance in the event’s history.

The evening included welcoming new religious who serve in the diocese, a recognition of the newly formed Roundtable for Religious Life, an advisory group for the bishop and the Office of Religious Life, and the honoring of 10 jubilarians, religious men and women celebrating significant anniversaries, whose combined years of service total 450 years. The evening ended with closing remarks and a blessing from Bishop John Dolan.

Jubilarians:

Sr. Hannah Johnecheck, OSF (Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity) – 25 years of religious life

Sr. Margaret Joseph, MC (Missionaries of Charity) – 25 years of religious life

Sr. Mary Katherine of the Cross, SOLT (Sisters of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity) – 35 years of religious life

Sr. Kathleen Joan Sinclair, BVM (Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary) – 35 years of religious life

Fr. Chuck Tilley, SJ, (Jesuits) – 40 years of religious life

Fr. Kermit Holl, OSC, (Crosiers) – 40 years of religious life

Sr. Liane Delsuc, SNDdeN, (Sisters of Notre Dame de Numer) – 50 years of religious life

Sr. Patricia Gelhing, SSND, (School Sisters of Notre Dame) – 60 years of religious life

Sr. Anne Fitzsimons, IBVM, (Loreto Sisters) – 70 years of religious life

Sr. Rachel Torrez, RSM (Sisters of Mercy of Americas) – 70 years of religious life

Members of the Roundtable for Religious Life: