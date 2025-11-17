Fr. John Muir, the vicar general for the Diocese of Phoenix, led a special blessing of the new offices and the employees at the Arizona Republic newspaper on Monday (Nov. 17) morning in central Phoenix, the first day reporters and staff moved into the new space.

“It was an honor to be asked to bless the people and the beautiful new offices of the Arizona Republic on their move in day,” said Fr. Muir. “They have an enormous responsibility in their work, to seek out and tell the stories of what’s happening in our communities. And they face difficulties and often great human suffering, which can take a toll. But by honestly telling these stories, they build up and unite our wider Arizona community. It was a blessing for me, to not only bless their new space, but also to encourage them in the nobility of their work.”

Located in downtown Phoenix for all its 135-year history, in the shadows of historic St. Mary’s Basilica, the Arizona Republic has relocated to a new space off Central Avenue, north of downtown.