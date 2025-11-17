Over 240 people gathered in downtown Phoenix on Sunday morning (Nov. 16) at the Diocesan Pastoral Center for the second annual breakfast fundraiser for the Nazareth Seminary, raising over $2.5 million dollars. The event more than doubled the inaugural event efforts from last year ($1.2 million dollars). Monies raised will support all needs of the Nazareth Seminary, including tuition, room and board, retreats and missions, transportation and facility upkeep. Two anonymous donors​​ generously matched​​ all donations raised at the breakfast.

Sunday’s event began with Mass, celebrated by Bishop John Dolan at historic St. Mary’s Basilica, followed by brunch, a live auction, the debut of a seminary video, take tours and listen to guest speakers. Attendees had the opportunity to tour St. Mary’s House — one of four seminarian formation homes in the diocese, hear remarks from Bishop Dolan, Fr. Paul Sullivan, the Rector of Nazareth Seminary and seminarian Aaron Acunin. The Diocese of Phoenix currently has a record 54 seminarians preparing for the priesthood.

In 2019, then-Bishop Thomas Olmsted began the transition to local theological education and training by establishing Nazareth House (now renamed St. Gregory House), a two-year, college-level house of formation for men. From there, the seminarians would head to Denver. Following his 2022 installation, Bishop Dolan continued the work by creating a fully local and home-style seminary model. He opened the second formation house, Our Lady of Perpetual Help House, in 2023 on the campus of OLPH Parish in Scottsdale for men in their third year or Spirituality Year of seminary. That was followed a year later by the opening of St. Mary’s House at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix for men in their Philosophy Year. The fourth house, St. Agnes House at St. Agnes Parish in Phoenix, is expected to open in Fall 2026.

Sponsors contributing to the highly successful event, included Nazareth Seminary Title Sponsors: Russell and Lori Scaramella ​and Jeff and Sharon Stevens​; House Sponsors: Mike and Vivian Kapanicas and Notre Dame Federal Credit Union; Seminarian Table Sponsor: John Harney; Discipleship Table Sponsors: Arizona Community Foundation, Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes, Catholic Community Foundation, Ronald Crasto and Farida Engineer, Paul and Claudia Critchfield, Dignity Health, Michael and Sheila Geddes, John and Kathleen Graham, Bob and Kathy Hubbard, Hubbard Family Swim School, Mary College at ASU, Patrick Nackard, Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth D. Osorio, and Bob and Sissie Shank; Auction Supporters: Common Ground Culinary, Artist Ruth Stricklin, Chris and Melissa Collins, Frank Ybarra, Kathleen Duffy-Ybarra, Trintias Cellars, Keith and Anna Tigue, JB and Debbie Frere, and Tim and Jill Klei. Additional sponsorship support was provided by Ernie and Terri Calderon, Terry Hoeschler, Julie Nackard, Gus Suhr and Don and Donna Weissmueller.