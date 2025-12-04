Bishop John Dolan made his first visit to Andre House on Tuesday evening (Dec. 2) in downtown Phoenix, touring the facility and serving food to guests. Founded in November of 1984 by two Holy Cross priests from Notre Dame University, Andre House of Arizona responds to the basic needs of the poor while encouraging others to do the same.

From their humble beginnings of serving a meal one night a week, Andre House now offers an evening meal six nights a week, serving on average 600 plates per night. In addition, they offer free clothing, showers, hygiene kits, limited housing for women experiencing homelessness, emergency food box distribution, heat relief and education and recreation programs for children.

Andre House has grown to be a significant provider of basic and transitional services in Phoenix and is recognized as a place where faith and service meet, where generosity is discovered and praised and where the Body of Christ both serves and is served. Andre House relies on volunteers and donations to sustain their ministry. Visit andrehouse.org to learn more.

Video: Jonathan Fuentes/CATHOLIC SUN

Photos: Nick Belt/Andre House