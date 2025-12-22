Courtesy of the Diocese of Tucson

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Reverend James A. Misko, a priest of the Diocese of Austin, as the Bishop of Tucson. Father Misko currently serves as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Austin. The appointment was publicized in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 22, by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The following biographical information for Bishop-elect Misko was drawn from preliminary materials provided to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops:

Father Misko was born on June 18, 1970, in Los Angeles, California. He received a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Edward University in Austin (1993). Between 1991 and 2000, he had a career in the restaurant industry. He earned a Master of Arts in theological studies, a Master of Divinity, and a Bachelor of Sacred Theology in 2007 at the University of St. Thomas and St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston. Father Misko was ordained to the priesthood on June 9, 2007.

Bishop-elect Misko’s assignments include: parochial vicar of St. Elizabeth of Hungary parish in Pflugerville (2007-2010); administrator (2010-2011) and then pastor (2011-2014) of Christ the King parish in Belton; and pastor of St. Louis King of France parish in Austin (2014-2019). Since 2019, he has served as vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Austin. From March to September 2025, he also served as diocesan administrator for the diocese. Bishop-elect Misko is a native speaker of English and is proficient in Spanish.