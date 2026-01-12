Camaraderie and the sound of wood being sanded and drilled into headboards filled the air Saturday morning (Jan. 10) as over 100 Knights of Columbus volunteers and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) team leaders gathered to build 150 beds for children in need. Before the event, Bishop John Dolan visited the workshop near Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix for a tour and blessed the facility and those gathered. He also tried his hand at branding multiple headboards with the SHP logo.



With the tagline “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” SHP is a national, volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering handmade, fully furnished beds to children in need. Founded in 2012, with over 325 chapters nationwide, the Phoenix chapter, which has been active since 2019, hit a major milestone just over two months ago: delivering their 10,000th bed.



“I am so grateful to have Bishop Dolan’s support,” said Joe Genovese, Phoenix chapter president and a member of the Knights of Columbus. “We had an exceptional year at SHP in 2025, and yet, we have 2,800 children on our waiting list for a bed. So, busy we will be!”



For more information and volunteer opportunities, visit www.shpbeds.org and check out the recent video podcast, “Life Talk” featuring Sleep in Heavenly Peace:



