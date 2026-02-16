From the patient artistry of crafting intricate model ships and finding the best pho spots in town, to sharing the role his fisherman father and the Blessed Virgin Mary played in the choosing of his new episcopal coat of arms — tune in to discover some of Bishop-elect Peter Dai Bui’s favorite things.

In “Building Ships and Shooting Hoops,” the final video of a four-part series on getting to know Bishop-elect Bui, get the inside look on how he spends his free time and what moves the heart of the soon-to-be new auxiliary bishop.

Check out part one, “Boat of No Smiles” here , part two, “From Atari to the Altar” here , and part three, “Globetrotting the Gospel” here , in case you missed them!

Bishop-elect Bui was appointed as the second auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix on Dec. 19 by Pope Leo XIV and will be ordained a bishop on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz. Due to limited seating capacity, the Ordination Mass is by invitation only. The Ordination Mass will be broadcast live on More! Arizona, local channel 7 dot 2, Cox Cable 115 and livestreamed on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube and Facebook platforms, with programing beginning at 9:30 a.m.

