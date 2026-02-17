Although Deacon Simon Ortiz’s summer assignment ended at St. Mary’s Parish in Chandler, Ariz., parishioners are still requesting him to baptize their children. Ramona Murga, office supervisor of St. Mary’s, has to politely respond that he is now back in seminary, preparing for his priestly ordination.

The culturally diverse community hosts a yearly fundraiser for the seminarians and partakes in adopt-a-seminarian. So when Deacon Ortiz arrived at the start of the summer, they welcomed him with open arms.

Deacon Ortiz went right to work, thankful he was able to practice his Spanish, a real blessing to the roughly 40-percent of the parish community who are Spanish speakers. His ability to connect with any parishioner who walked through the doors made him well-loved among the people.

Murga has been working at St. Mary’s Parish in various capacities for 27 years. The parish located in Chandler comprises two churches: St. Mary’s and St. Juan Diego.

“He was loved by [the] English community, Hispanic community and our Filipino community. People just wanted to get to know him,” Murga said. “He was very personable. He was willing to sit and pray with you if that’s what you needed, or just talk to you if you needed to be heard.”

Between the two churches, he was kept busy, helping with funerals, blessing graves, baptisms, weddings, youth group, Vacation Bible School, serving at the altar and accompanying priests on anointings. He got to know the people.

Murga expressed how inspiring it was to see Deacon Ortiz and the recently ordained Father Connor Companik serving together at St. Mary’s.

“To see that these young men … they want to serve the Lord. And that’s what they’ve chosen and they’re happy. It’s very inspiring. To see them together up on the altar … I just see the love they have for the Church.”

Since Deacon Ortiz’s assignment at St. Mary’s, there’s been an increase in Life Teen attendance and Murga doesn’t think that’s a coincidence. A young adult group was also recently started, drawing over 80 young adults for the first event.

“To see these young men getting our young adults involved in the Church and really discerning, you know, what they’re being called to do. The young people are definitely surrounding them. They’re a great inspiration to our teenagers and young adults. They attracted the teens, they sat with them and talked to them, which is what our teens need.”

Deacon Ortiz entered seminary before the Diocese of Phoenix’s new local seminary, Nazareth Seminary, opened its doors in 2023. Because he attends seminary in Denver, coming back to Phoenix every summer for an assignment has been an important time for him. “Phoenix is my home, and being able to serve the people here is just incredible,” Deacon Ortiz said.

“It gives me a taste of what priesthood will be like.”

Other summer assignments that Deacon Ortiz has had include serving at Immaculate Conception Parish in Cottonwood, Ariz., his home parish of St. Maria Goretti in Scottsdale, Ariz., and in prison ministry, which was especially impactful for him.

“In prison ministry, a lot of the men that we ministered to, they have every reason to be hopeless. But even in the midst of that, they’re able to [acknowledge] what they had done was wrong and … turn back to the Lord.”

This past summer, he was able to see what it’s like to live like a priest, ministering and providing the sacraments as a transitional deacon. Deacon Ortiz enjoys administering baptisms and presiding at funerals and weddings.

Funerals in particular have been a source of hope for Deacon Ortiz, and it’s that hope that he can pass on to grieving families. “Being able to partake in the funeral rites and being encouraged by the words of hope … I’ve been really grateful to see how faith is lighting the way particularly through the hope of the Resurrection.”

Deacon Ortiz also shares in the hope of newly baptized as he partakes in the Lord’s commandment to go and baptize all nations.

“It’s been an incredible experience to be a deacon and to serve at the parish, particularly being able to baptize. The fact that the Lord has chosen me to be able to partake in that commandment is just incredible.”

Melissa Zamora is a parishioner of St. Mary’s and recently experienced the hope of baptism. Zamora and her husband’s daughter was baptized by Deacon Ortiz on Aug. 2, 2025.

Zamora is a cradle Catholic and married in 2020. Despite sleepless nights and the challenge of being a mother of two daughters, she sees God’s grace and Mother Mary’s presence every day. She said that getting her daughters baptized was a no brainer.

“Faith is a big part of my life; always has been. My parents are both very faithful people. I knew that was just something that I wanted to pass on to my daughters. It’s the biggest gift that I can give to them and continue to raise them in our faith, so that she can take on the faith as they get older.”

Prior to the baptism, Zamora and her husband had never met Deacon Ortiz. They were thankful that he was the one who baptized their daughter, being part of the most important day in their daughter’s life.

“There was just such a peace about him. So it was such a gift that day to have him with us.”

Every baptism brings about new life in Christ and the same is true for Zamora’s daughter. What Zamora wasn’t expecting was to see a visible change in her daughter after baptism. Zamora’s daughter had RSV at birth and had constant respiratory issues.

“I always believe that the Lord works in mysterious ways. But I feel like she was made new at baptism. A lot of those [respiratory issues] disappeared. She was just a happy, healthy girl. So I like to think that was the Lord’s work, just through baptism.”