NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we mark the Third Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Commentary asks us is: How have I responded to the love of God in my life?

Many people have never experienced unconditional love. There’s a real healing made possible once we understand that God loves us profoundly, even in the midst of our brokenness. It’s not that He condones our sins or poor choices; it’s that HE loves us even in the middle of the mess. In experiencing that love, our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude. In response to His love and His invitation and through His grace, we can extend forgiveness and love to others.

There are no secrets from God. He knows all about you and will never abandon you. Have you ever pondered His love and what it frees you to do? Lent is a time to reflect on the love of God poured out for mankind on the cross.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION