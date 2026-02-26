NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we mark the Fourth Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Commentary asks us is: The man worshipped Jesus as Lord. In what way do I worship Jesus?

The eucharistic celebration is central to the way Catholics worship God. At every Mass, we enter into a sacred mystery in which the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of our Lord Jesus are made present to us. And though the Eucharist is the source and summit of our Catholic faith, we can worship God in other ways, too. When we surrender our hearts fully to Him and ask Him to be Lord of everything in our life, we are worshipping Him. When we praise Him for the splendor of a sunset or the majesty of the sea, we are worshipping Him. When we sing songs of praise to Him with all our hearts, we are worshipping Him.

How will you worship God this week?

