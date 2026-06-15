NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Do I truly believe that God who watches over each and every sparrow, who counts every hair on my head, intimately knows and loves me? How do I respond?

Many people in our world have never known unconditional love and have no experience with a love that embraces us even in the midst of brokenness. Even for those who have known this kind of love, it can be a challenge to believe that God loves us perfectly, just as we are and that we can’t earn His love. It’s a gift.

Once that amazing realization sinks in, we have a choice to make: How will we respond to His unfathomable love and mercy? On the one hand, we might take it for granted and think that we can live selfishly and then change our ways sometime in the future. On the other hand, moved by God’s love and mercy in spite of our sins, we may repent and endeavor to devote ourselves to loving and forgiving others for love of God. It’s a decision we make daily: Will we live for only ourselves or will we live for Christ?

This Sunday’s Gospel reminds us that God loves us and that we need to fearlessly trust in that love. Will we trust or will we let fear rule our hearts? Now is the time to lean on the love of God and share it tenderly with others.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION