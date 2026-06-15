NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: Are there things you place above God in your life? What difference would it make if you placed God above all else in your life?

We may not kneel before golden calves, but we still worship idols if anyone or anything but God takes first place in our hearts. In our human brokenness (concupiscence) we have a tendency toward selfishness and sin. Anytime we choose to do things our way instead of God’s way, we’re making an idol of ourselves.

Our challenge as disciples of the Lord Jesus is to fix our eyes on God, loving Him and being empowered by His grace to pick up our cross and love others sacrificially.

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION