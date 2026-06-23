NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more by searching “Christ in Our Neighborhood at the Diocese of Phoenix website, dphx.org.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary asks us is: In the storms of life, how long do you wait to call on Jesus? Do you try to think your way out of problems or rely on rescue from others before turning to Jesus?

No matter how “perfect” someone’s life may appear on social media, personal storms are as normal as the common cold. They happen in everyone’s life, but what we do and how we react to them makes all the difference.

Do we panic or do we turn to God for guidance? That’s not to say that a wise friend of deep Catholic faith, a spiritual director or pastor shouldn’t be consulted. Far from it. They are gifts from God who can help us discern the correct course of action. That kind of intentional consultation is different from random venting that might feel good in the short run but doesn’t ultimately resolve anything.

If you need to random vent, try turning to the Lord with a heartfelt plea such as: Dear God, get me out of this mess! I’m drowning and don’t know what to do!” Then listen deeply. Seek His wisdom in the Bible, in the Blessed Sacrament chapel, in the silence at dawn. He is as close as your next breath, always ready to assist for “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1).”

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. It’s easy! Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION