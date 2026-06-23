For the second consecutive year, the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Communications team was recognized by their peers from across North America for their outstanding work, creativity and commitment at the annual Catholic Media Conference’s Awards Dinner this past Friday (June 19). The diocesan team was honored with seven national accolades by the Catholic Media Association during the event held at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“We are absolutely thrilled and deeply humbled to be recognized nationally with seven Catholic Media Awards,” said Brett Meister, who was appointed director of communications for the diocese in March 2022 after a 24-year career as a communications executive for the Harlem Globetrotters.

“These accolades are a testament to our team’s relentless passion and collaborative spirit as we continue our efforts to grow our multi-platform outreach. Our ultimate goal is to continue to educate, inspire and evangelize to folks across the diocese, meeting everyone exactly where they are on their faith journey.”

Established in 1911, the Catholic Media Association builds and strengthens the value, effectiveness and identity of Catholic media by facilitating the professional development and spiritual growth of its members. The honors presented recognize professionals whose talent and dedication drive the success of Catholic journalism, communications and marketing initiatives across the United States and Canada.

The Diocese of Phoenix received one first place award, two second place awards, one third place Individual Excellence Award and three honorable mention certificates. The Individual Excellence Awards are a premier component of the Catholic Media Awards program. An awards committee from across the country consisting of news editors, journalism professors, sales managers and communications directors reviewed and judged the categories and numerous topics. Their comments are in italics below.

The Diocese of Phoenix’s Office of Communications 2026 accolades:

Best Interview

First Place: Building a Culture of Evangelization

This article has a fun, quirky design that absolutely pops! It also includes thought-provoking questions and thorough, informative answers. The pull quote formatting is so eye-catching and interesting. The photos are vibrant and joyful. Readers are sure to enjoy this interview from start to finish.

Content Evangelist, Design and Publisher

Catherine Mulhern, Story Author, Diocese of Phoenix

Brett Meister, Billy Hardiman and Joseph Pillado, Photographers, Diocese of Phoenix

Best Multimedia Package – Hot Topic: Jubilee Year

Second Place: TILMA — Join the Pilgrimage in the Diocese of Phoenix

Bishop Dolan and the Diocese of Phoenix’s creativity launching the Jubilee Year in Arizona is commendable. From a seven-year pastoral plan to an extensive pilgrimage to interesting content in their publications, their coverage of the Jubilee is impressive.

Brett Meister, Diocese of Phoenix

Best Video, Hot Topic – Pope Francis: Diocesan and National News Organizations:

Second Place: “Todos, Todos, Todos” — Heartfelt Stories from Clergy and Leaders of the Diocese of Phoenix in a 30-Minute Documentary on Pope Francis

This well-produced and highly engaging 30-minute video explores the impact of Pope Francis through the voices of those who were directly touched by meeting him. What makes this entry stand out is its wide range of perspectives and explores the lasting impact Pope Francis had in helping others find Christ.

Julian Garoz, Colleen Gurrola and Brett Meister, Diocese of Phoenix

Communications Director of the Year:

Third Place: Brett Meister, Diocese of Phoenix

Brett Meister successfully created multiple innovative media avenues for the Diocese of Phoenix to strengthen connections with parishioners and the broader community. Bringing media production in-house was a bold and ambitious initiative that promises long-term cost savings and expanded creative opportunities. He also modernized digital platforms, enabling the diocese to better engage diverse demographic audiences through more effective communication strategies. Accomplishing these major projects while simultaneously hosting a national conference made the year especially demanding. Through strong leadership, creativity and strategic vision, Meister has generated renewed interest, engagement and interaction across a large and diverse diocesan community. His accomplishments are highly commendable.

Best News Video — Diocesan and National News Organizations:

Honorable Mention: St. Mary’s High School Thanksgiving Walk-a-thon

Jonathan Fuentes, Diocese of Phoenix

Best Personality Profile – Laity

Honorable Mention: Bubba’s Lemonade for Life

Catherine Mulhern, Diocese of Phoenix

Backlist Beauty (Books)

Honorable Mention: Sacred Wounds; An Encounter with Jesus on the Holy Ground of Suffering

Catherine Mulhern, Author and Publisher, Diocese of Phoenix