ALBANY, N.Y. (CNS) — A longtime priest of the Diocese of Albany, died tragically Oct. 31, when he was caught was caught up in flash flooding on a rural road while traveling to say Mass for the people of Herkimer and Newport about 90 miles outside of Albany.

Fr. Thomas Connery, 82, a fixture in the diocese, was best known as pastor at Immaculate Conception in Glenville from 1990 to 2007.

“We are so saddened to learn of Fr. Thomas Connery’s tragic death, but we know that he died as he lived — serving the people of God without fear or concern for himself,” Albany Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger said in a statement. “Fr. Connery was a devoted priest who served faithfully for 56 years.”

Father James Ebert, Diocese of Albany pastor, believes out of tragedy, Reverend J. Thomas Connery's tireless work is the legacy he leaves behind. https://t.co/iI0e1xBLR5 — Spectrum News Albany (@SPECNewsAlbany) November 3, 2019

The priest “just weeks ago” had accepted a new assignment as sacramental minister for Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church in Herkimer as well as St. John the Baptist in Newport, the bishop said. “May he rest in peace, and may his family be comforted by the faith that served as Fr. Connery’s strength and foundation throughout his life of ministry.”

State Police in Herkimer reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., Fr. Connery drove his 2017 Ford Fusion through the flood waters along a road in the town of Norway in Herkimer County and barely made it through, according to an eyewitness. The Times Union daily newspaper reported that troopers said the road’s shoulder collapsed and the priest’s car partially fell into the ravine.

Photos of priest and area damage

Father Connery then got out his car and tried to walk back through the flood waters he had just driven through toward the eyewitness, but he lost his footing and was washed downstream, the report said. Due to the strong current, his body could not be recovered until the next day.

On Friday, the Diocese of Albany identified the flood victim as Father J. Thomas Connery. State Police have confirmed Connery as the victim.

https://t.co/Iwdi3g7p4I — Spectrum News CNY/S.Tier (@SPECNewsCNY) November 1, 2019

Fr. Connery was born July 26, 1937, in Troy, graduated from Mater Christi Seminary in 1957, Mount St. Mary College in 1959 and Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in 1963. He was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany by Bishop William A. Scully May 25, 1963.

Fr. Connery’s assignments 1963: pastor, St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls 1967: assistant pastor (and later administrator), Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage, Alaska 1971: administrator, St. Benedict in Anchorage, Alaska 1974: administrator, St. Michael in Cordova, Alaska 1975: administrator, St. Paul Miki in Anchorage, Alaska 1977: hospital chaplain, Albany Medical Center 1978: pastor, St. Joseph in Albany 1981: pastor, St. Mary’s in Little Falls 1986: pastor, Sacred Heart in Little Falls 1990-2007: pastor, Immaculate Conception in Glenville

Fr. Connery also led prison retreats, chaired the advisory board for the Little Sisters of the Poor and served as chaplain to Magnificat, a women’s Christian group.

— By Mike Matvey, Catholic News Service. Matvey is a staff writer at The Evangelist, newspaper of the Diocese of Albany.

RELATED:

‘Love lives on’ at funeral for flood victims, 10 from one family