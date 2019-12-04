Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted celebrates the Eucharist for the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Thousands of faithful, religious and clergy from throughout Arizona and beyond streamed into Comerica Theatre in downtown Phoenix Dec. 2 to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Diocese of Phoenix.

At the front of the theater, a massive banner depicting the Holy Family hung over the candle-adorned altar. The Diocese of Phoenix commissioned Ruth Stricklin, a local artist, to paint the image in honor of the 50th anniversary. The Holy Spirit in the form of a dove hovers over the Holy Family figures and a portrayal of God the Father looks down from the heavens.

Vince and Ann Sheridan of St. Daniel the Prophet Parish in Scottsdale were unique among the more than 5,000 attendees at the anniversary event: The couple has vivid memories of the birth of the diocese in 1969 and the installation of its first shepherd, Bishop Edward A. McCarthy.

“I can’t believe how packed this is,” Vince said. “When I hear people talk about what parish they’re from — that parish didn’t exist 50 years ago. Some of them didn’t exist 15 years ago. We’re still growing.”

As busloads and caravans of people filed into the theater and took their seats, well-known local Catholic musicians, including Paul Hillebrand, Tom Booth, Jaime Cortez and Chris Muglia led the crowd in song.

The 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

Tom Booth performs at the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

Tom Booth performs at the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

The 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

The 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted celebrates the Eucharist for the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. Concelebrating and assisting him are (from left) Fr. Glennon Jones, representing Metropolitan Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe as archdiocesan vicar general; transitional Dcn. Estevan Wetzel; Auxiliary Bishop Edward A. Nevares; Bishop John S. Pazak of the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Eparchy of Phoenix; Bishop Emeritus Gerald N. Dino of the Phoenix Eparchy; Fr. Kieran Kleczewski, director of the Office of Worship and master of ceremonies; Bishop James S. Wall of Gallup, New Mexico, formerly a priest of the Phoenix Diocese; and Dcn. Jim Trant, director of the Office of the Permanent Diaconate. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

Members of the Fourth Degree Knights Columbus gather in the lobby of Comerica Theatre before the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

A woman places flowers before the image of the Holy Family prior to the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Jesús Valencia/CATHOLIC SUN)

Just in front of the stage where the musicians stood, the Missionaries of Charity in their distinctive white and blue saris sat and listened. Booth regaled the crowd with the request he received in 1989 to compose a song for the visit of the Missionaries of Charity foundress, St. Teresa of Calcutta. He put to music the words of Blessed Charles de Foucald’s well-known “Prayer of Abandonment” in his song of the same name. The diminutive nun told Booth he left out a line — the most important one that expresses the faithful’s love for God.

“St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, your foundress, your mother, is praying for us even now, especially as we sing this song together,” Booth said as he introduced the hymn.

A video featuring photos and footage from throughout the 50 years of the diocese moved the crowd to applause at some points, particularly the scenes featuring the 1987 papal visit, Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares and the many religious sisters who have made the diocese their home.

Two representatives were chosen from each of the diocese’s 94 parishes to participate in a procession at the opening of the Mass. Bearing flowers they laid behind the altar and under the image of the Holy Family, they greeted Bishop Olmsted and took their seats. Next came the colorful pageantry emblematic of Catholic large-scale celebrations: Knights of Columbus, the Knights and Dames of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, the Knights and Dames of Malta and the Knights and Ladies of St. Peter Claver, all in full regalia, processed through the theater.

Dozens of priests and deacons then filed onto the stage, followed by Bishop Olmsted; Bishop Nevares and visiting bishops and other dignitaries. Among them were guest homilist recently elected USCCB president Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, Bishop James S. Wall — a former priest of Phoenix — of Gallup, New Mexico; Bishop John S. Pazak and Bishop Emeritus Gerald N. Dino of the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Eparchy of Phoenix and, representing Metropolitan Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe, archdiocesan vicar general Fr. Glennon Jones.

“For everyone gathered here tonight, welcome in the name of the Lord Jesus,” proclaimed Bishop Olmsted at the beginning of the liturgy.

Archbishop Gomez emphasized the urgent need for evangelization and focused on the rich history of the Church in the Southwest in his bilingual homily.

U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops president Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles preached the homily for the 50th Anniversary Mass for the Diocese of Phoenix Dec. 2 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix. (Billy Hardiman/CATHOLIC SUN)

“Our dioceses are connected by the Holy Spirit and by history,” Archbishop Gomez said, pointing to the missionary efforts of Servant of God Jesuit Father Eusebio Kino and the martyred Franciscan Fray Francisco Garcés. Both men were immigrants to the present-day U.S. from Spain by way of Mexico and deeply devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Invoking the prayers of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Archbishop Gómez urged the crowd to heed the words of the Gospel proclaimed at the anniversary Mass — to go and make disciples of all nations.

“The Church exists to evangelize. There is no other reason, no other purpose for the Church,” Archbishop Gómez said, adding that such work is not reserved to clergy and religious. He also hearkened back to the words spoken by St. John Paul II when he visited Phoenix. “He said to you: ‘The work of evangelization is not over. On earth it will never be over. … The duty of carrying forward this work rests on the whole Church and on every member of the Church.’”

The prayers of the Faithful at the Mass reflected the wide ethnic diversity in the diocese. Petitions were offered in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Korean, Italian and Polish.

Fr. Dan Connealy, parochial administrator of St. Joan of Arc Parish, grew up in the Diocese of Phoenix and was one of the dozens of priests who concelebrated the anniversary Mass.

“We’re one of the younger dioceses in the country — probably in the world — but it’s a great gift to be here this evening and to celebrate,” Fr. Connealy said. The next 50 years in the diocese are an opportunity to “continue to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is always good and He always invites us to share His love,” Fr. Connealy said.