In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of March By The Catholic Sun - Apr 28, 2021 In remembrance of those individuals served by Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes in the month of March Share this:TweetEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FEATURED Virginia parish keeps perpetual eucharistic adoration going in pandemic FEATURED Church must help counter resistance to vaccines, health care expert says FEATURED South Korea’s Cardinal Cheong dies at 89