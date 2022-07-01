Catholic Charities announced a new Acacia Heights II Affordable Housing Community at a special groundbreaking-blessing event on Thursday afternoon. In addition, they honored longtime diocesan employee John Minieri, the Director of the Office of Buildings for the Diocese of Phoenix, on his upcoming retirement. Among his many contributions, Minieri recently brought an opportunity to Catholic Charities which has resulted in the acquisition of land for the new 297-unit “Mesquite Terrace” affordable housing community which is currently under construction along the Light Rail in Central Phoenix.

During Minieri’s 22-plus year tenure with the Diocese of Phoenix, he has assisted with over $420 million in building projects, new churches, schools, including the building of the Diocesan Pastoral Center and the renovations to Nazareth House. On the national level, he was a founding member of the Conference for Catholic Facility Managers, which serves members who work for the Church in facility management, construction, real estate and sustainability.

The new Acacia Heights II housing development, which will be located at 7th Avenue and Camelback in Phoenix, will provide affordable housing for low-income individuals and families.