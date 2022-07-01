After months of consultation with dozens of parishes and Catholic and non-Catholic organizations in the Diocese of Phoenix, the 2021-2023 Synod report compiled by Fr. John Nahrgang, Vicar for Evangelization and Education, has been completed.

“We really appreciate all the hard work by the faithful in helping us get to the finish line,” Fr. Nahrgang said.

The report was submitted to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops June 29 and will also be studied by representatives of Region XIII, a group of Western dioceses led by Bishop Steven Biegler of the Diocese of Cheyenne. The various regions of the U.S. will submit a regional report to the USCCB before a final report goes to Rome.

Read the report and an in-depth analysis on July 18.