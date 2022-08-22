André House of Arizona (André House) is pleased to announce that John C. Delaney, II, will be joining André House on September 1, 2022 as its next Executive Director and will be the first lay person to serve in this role.

“John is deeply rooted in faith and has a passion for serving people experiencing poverty and homelessness,” said Greg Herrle, André House Board Chair. “He has strong leadership and operational skills with a focus on organizational structure and programming. John shares our mission to make God known, loved and served and strongly believes in the dignity of all who pass through our door.”

Over John’s diverse 20-year career, he has worked for non-profit organizations like the Missionaries of Charity (Mother Theresa’s nuns), for-profit law firms and most recently for the non-profit civil liberties law firm Alliance Defending Freedom. His philosophy has been to identify best business practices from the for-profit sector and adapt them to the needs of non-profit organizations. Pope Francis and the Vatican invited John to participate in several business conferences and events, including being the liaison for Vatican events.

“I am very excited to join the André House team,” said John. “André House has a great mission and a wonderful history of service to the community. It is an honor to serve as the Executive Director. I look forward to collaborating with the staff and volunteers in this great work.”

John & his wife Nicole, a Canon lawyer, have two children and reside in Phoenix where they lived since 2010. John has volunteered with local organizations, including Friends of the Cathedral, and is a Founding Board Member of the Phoenix Chapter of Young Catholic Professionals.

John received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Pennsylvania and a Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome. He attained a Masters of Business Administration degree from Benedictine University at Mesa.

Rooted in the ideals of the Congregation of Holy Cross and the Catholic Worker movement, André House has provided meals & other services to people experiencing poverty and homelessness in the Phoenix area for over 38 years. André House is named after Holy Cross Brother, St. André Bessette CSC, who was known for offering a welcoming presence to the afflicted, hope for the discouraged and healing for the sick.

andrehouse.org

