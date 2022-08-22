She will be the first female CEO for the nonprofit and assumes leadership Oct. 1

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix Diocesan Council (SVdP) is pleased to announce Shannon Clancy as its new Chief Executive Officer. A Phoenix native, Shannon is the first female CEO for the Arizona nonprofit in its 76-year history and will assume leadership on Oct. 1.

Shannon steps into the role after nearly 20 years of dedication to SVdP’s mission, which offers hope to those who need services and those who want to serve their community by helping SVdP feed, clothe, house and heal.

Shannon most recently served as associate CEO. Throughout her tenure at SVdP, she has helped lead the nonprofit through tremendous growth with visionary zeal and humble grace. She spearheaded its fundraising and marketing efforts to support expansion of programs and services for the community. Shannon was also instrumental in SVdP’s added community collaboration, particularly through its Virginia G. Piper Medical Clinic partnership with Creighton University.

“One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is that our community is filled with kind, compassionate, loving people who want to make a difference,” Shannon says. “I’m honored to be entrusted with furthering such a special mission. It’s my deep wish to invite more people into our work to build a community for all of us, where we each find hope and opportunity to encounter the best of humanity, love and compassion in one another.”

Shannon assumes leadership from Steve Zabilski, who has served as SVdP’s top executive for more than 25 years. Steve is excited to stay at SVdP in a community outreach role for approximately six months and then will transition to a role on the board of directors for the nonprofit in 2023.

“There is no better person — so full of heart, wisdom and an intimate understanding of St. Vincent de Paul — to step in and lead the organization at this time and in this unique moment,” SVdP Board President Steve Attwood says. “This transition has been in the works for many years. The board unanimously approved Shannon’s promotion to CEO in January, 2022. Our board looks forward to working with and supporting Shannon in her new role.”

Shannon Clancy has more than 30 years of experience working for local and national faith-based nonprofit organizations that serve those in need. She began her career doing a year of service in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps as a case manager in a transitional housing program for families experiencing homelessness. Shannon graduated from Xavier College Preparatory, the University of Notre Dame and has a Masters in Human Development from the University of Maryland at College Park. She and her husband Dan Klocke have four children.