Bishop John Dolan continued his tour of high schools in the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix today as part of his “Listening Tour,” visiting Seton Catholic Preparatory in Chandler. In addition to meeting with students, faculty, and staff, he celebrated Mass with the student body before being led on a tour of the campus by student ambassadors.

Founded in 1954, Seton Catholic is named for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, who opened the first parochial school in America and founded the Sisters of Charity. Next week, Bishop Dolan will be making a similar visit to St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Phoenix.

