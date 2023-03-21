Sacred Heart Parish in Prescott was blessed to host the traveling Vatican Exhibit of Eucharistic Miracles inspired by Blessed Carlo Acutis at our parish from March 17-20. At this point, we are one of the few parishes in Northern Arizona to host the Exhibit. We had the panels in both English and Spanish.

Every day that the Exhibit was available, we ended up extending the hours because so many people wanted to attend. We are so blessed to report that almost 1,000 people of all ages attended the event! This is an extraordinary turnout for our parish and many people have commented that they were very touched and inspired by viewing the exhibit and learning about all these miracles that God has bestowed on us. We also had the blessing of having our school children view the exhibit upon their return from Spring Break.