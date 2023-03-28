PHOENIX, AZ. (March 24, 2023) – Catholic Education Arizona, the largest Catholic School Tuition Organization (STO) in Arizona, launched a new division to meet unmet student scholarship need. The new Changing Lives division will generate donations to ensure access to Catholic education for future generations.

President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona, Nancy Padberg, MBA, shared, “Educating children impacts families and communities for generations. Now we have four contribution channels with the Arizona Individual Private Education, Arizona Low Income Corporate, and Arizona Disabled/Displaced tax credits, and the new Changing Lives non-tax credit donation opportunity. For 25 years we have developed relationships with our 35,000 contributors who have also contributed non-tax donations to improve children’s lives.”

Donors to the new Changing Lives division will help educate underserved students and may also experience a tax or other financial benefit, depending on the giving vehicle. If you have questions please reach out to our Development Director, Jim Pogge at jpogge@ceaz.org or call the office at 602-218-6542.

Donors can give through various options:

Bequests

Charitable IRA Charitable Rollover

Charitable Gift Annuity

Creating an Endowment

Stocks and Bonds

Cash Gifts

Jim Pogge, Director of Development for Catholic Education Arizona’s new Changing Lives division said, “Supporting Catholic education is a key philanthropic goal for countless people throughout the Diocese of Phoenix. Many have expressed interest in offering donations in addition to their tax liability. Now, we have the donation vehicle for people to maximize their impact on students.”

Donors to the Changing Lives division can join Catholic Education Arizona’s Legacy Society. The Legacy Society will recognize members for their generosity and will have access to exclusive events and benefits.

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic High Schools because of their impressive results:

4% graduation rate

97% of graduates matriculate to higher education, trade school, or military service

1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

An important corporate tax deadline is approaching in Arizona. Corporations and LLCs filing as S Corps, C Corps, and insurance companies paying premium tax can redirect up to 100% of their state tax liability through participation in the Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate tax credits. Large and small companies such as APS, Cigna, Shea Homes, Meritage Homes, Earnhardt Auto Centers, Grand Canyon University, Lumen Technologies, Dignity Memorial, and others are making a difference. Deadline for the corporate commitment form is June 30, 2023 to the Catholic Education Arizona office or send to corporate@ceaz.org.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, over $313 million has been raised and 148,000 scholarships have been awarded to benefit underserved students. To learn more visit ceaz.giftlegacy.com or call 602-218-6542.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Operating Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

dpreach@ceaz.org

(602)-296-4738

###