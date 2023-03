https://www.ncregister.com/news/accommodating-students-with-special-needs

St. Mary-Basha Catholic School is honored to be featured in the National Catholic Register article spotlighting Catholic School around the country and their work to be inclusive of all learners. Inclusivity and accessibility are important aspects of education. Our commitment and grant funding support from The Matthew 19:14 Project, we have made campus modifications to address the needs of our students and families.