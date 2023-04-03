Long-time Notre Dame Prep administrator is promoted to lead the Scottsdale school.

Scottsdale, AZ — Notre Dame Prep announced today that Brie Dragonetti, the current assistant principal of student services, will now lead the school as principal.

She will immediately take over the day-to-day operations of Notre Dame Prep, located at 9701 E Bell Road from Jill Platt who is currently performing two roles as both school president and principal. Platt, who is starting her 7th year as the school’s top administrator, will continue serving as president.

An alumna of St. John Bosco Catholic School and Xavier College Prep in Phoenix, Dragonetti is committed to providing classic Catholic education and college preparedness for the students at Notre Dame Prep. She recently served on the school’s strategic planning committee and is well-versed in the goals and objectives the committee set forth for the next five years.

“I’m very humbled and honored by the Diocese’s confidence in me to serve as NDP’s principal,” Dragonetti said. “I love this community and care very deeply for the success of our faculty and students, both academically and spiritually.”

Dragonetti is married, and she and her husband have two young sons, both of whom look forward to being Notre Dame Prep Saints one day.

Notre Dame Preparatory is a Diocesan Catholic High School, dedicated to the promotion of academic excellence, lifelong service to others, and the pursuit of holiness through the shared values of reverence, respect and responsibility. Located in Scottsdale, Notre Dame Prep has a co-ed enrollment of 925 students and has received local and national recognition for its academic, arts and athletic programs. NDP students show their care for humanity by logging more than 21,000 service hours each year.