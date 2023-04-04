E3 Africa has named Kristin Smith Executive Director for the organization. Kristin has long been a supporter of E3 Africa’s mission to educate, enrich and empower the vulnerable and marginalized children of Uganda and is thrilled to serve E3 Africa in her new role. She joins the team with a successful track record in leadership, philanthropy and mission development. Kristin served as Campaign Manager for the Diocese of Phoenix’s $100M “Together Let Us Go Forth Campaign” where she first encountered E3 Africa’s founder, Fr. Robert Seraph Aliunzi, and became inspired by the organization’s mission. She has also previously served as Director of Stewardship and Development for Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish & School, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and Director of Development for the FullCircle Program. Most recently she served as Director of Philanthropy for the Catholic Community Foundation where she focused on building relationships within the community and inspiring charitable legacy-giving. Kristin is an Ohio native and holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Miami University of Ohio. She has resided in the greater Phoenix area for almost 20 years.

