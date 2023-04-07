MESA — The Vía Crucis Viviente ministry at Christ the King Parish in Mesa prayerfully presented a live reenactment of the stations of the cross on Good Friday, April 7. The five year old ministry selects new participants every year, who begin rehearsing to present the Stations as early as January. Through the presentation, the ministry hopes that people’s hearts are touched, allowing the Holy Spirit to move.

El Ministerio de Vía Crucis Viviente de la Parroquia de Cristo Rey en Mesa, en oración presentó el Vía Crucis Viviente este Viernes Santo, 7 de abril. El ministerio de cinco años selecciona a nuevos participantes cada año, empezaron a ensayar en enero. Esperan que, por medio de esta presentación, el Espíritu Santo puede tocar a las almas de los que estén presentes.