The Arizona State Knights of Columbus concluded their 116th Annual State Convention this past weekend in Scottsdale, Ariz., with over 150 delegates representing local councils from around the state. Over 10 communities were represented, including Yuma, Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Show Low, Tucson, and the Phoenix area.

Some of the highlights of the convention include:

For the first time in convention history, the Knights of Columbus did a Pass the Hat initiative for the “Aid and Support After Pregnancy (ASAP)” program. Over $60,000 was raised to assist mothers in need.

Raising over $37,000 to assist St. Joseph Youth Camp, the only Knights of Columbus owned and operated youth camp in the United States

Placement of four ultrasound machines around the state in the last year.

Service Program Awards presented to councils for their activities to support Life, Community, Faith, and Family.

Life – awarded to Fr. Patrick J Murphy Council 3136 in Casa Grande. Community – awarded to Bishop Salpointe Council 4584 in Sierra Vista Faith – awarded to Corpus Christi Council 10062 in Ahwatukee. Family – awarded to St. Helens Council 11738 in Glendale.



State awards

Council of the year presented to Our Lady of the Desert Council 15704 from Tucson. Family of the year presented to the Gaveline family from Sierra Vista. District Deputy of the year presented to Joseph D’Andrea from Surprise. Grand Knight of the year presented to Orin Garcia from Mesa. Blessed Michael McGivney award presented to Fr. Rey Clutario from Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee. Knight of the Year award presented to Ray Obral out of the Our Lady of the Desert.



Also occurring during the proceedings were the election of state officers for the 2023-2024 fraternal year which begins July 1, 2023. The new officers are:

Tom Kato, State Deputy

Kevin McCarthy, State Secretary

Larry Powers, State Treasurer

Bobby Nielsen, State Advocate

Rich Tracy, State Warden

The Knights of Columbus is the World’s largest Catholic family fraternal service organization. Father Michael J. McGivney, an Irish Priest, founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882. Today, the Knights boast 2 million members worldwide. Last year they donated $158 Million and 70 Million volunteer hours to charitable causes. The 18,000 Knights in Arizona donated $1.7 Million and 975,000 hours to charity. Arizona ranks in the top-10 in charitable works among the Knights of Columbus nationally.