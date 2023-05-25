PHOENIX – St. Joseph the Worker on Tuesday honored the Diocese of Phoenix for its longtime support of the charitable organization through grants from the Charity and Development Appeal (CDA).

For 35 years, St. Joseph the Worker has transformed lives through employment, connecting individuals with opportunities and providing the resources a willing worker needs to get to work. Learn more or get involved at sjwjobs.org.

The CDA is the bishop’s annual appeal, funding more than 70 charitable organizations and ministries across the state. Make your gift to the CDA at give.dphx.org.