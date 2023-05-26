The Diocese of Phoenix is pleased to welcome Debbie DiCarlo as the new Executive Director for the Office of Mission Advancement. In her new role, DiCarlo will assist Bishop John Dolan to broaden and deepen the relationship of the faithful; to drive the efforts to engage lay and pastoral leaders in advancing the work of the Diocese of Phoenix through the meaningful contribution of gifts and talents; and to advocate the mission of the diocese within our own communities and beyond.

“It is a joy to have Debbie join our team,” said Bishop Dolan. “I know she is a perfect fit for the Office of Mission Advancement, and we look forward to her contributions.”

A native of Arizona, DiCarlo comes to the Diocese of Phoenix with an abundance of education and experience across different sectors, including non-profit, healthcare social services, and for-profit organizations. She has received many awards and recognitions throughout her career, including being named a Virginia G. Piper Fellow and the Bishop Edward A. McCarthy Award for Excellence in Development of Social Ministry.

Most recently, DiCarlo served as CEO of Cancer Support Community Arizona. She has held additional leadership roles as Senior Business Rotational Leader for Allstate in California, Director of Parish and Community Engagement for Catholic Charities Community Service in Phoenix and also served as Director of Community Outreach at St. Paul Catholic Community in Phoenix.