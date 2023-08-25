KINGMAN, Ariz. – Housing for Hope, an affiliate of Catholic Charities Community Services, has received $4.5 million in funding commitment to purchase and convert a vacant motel in Kingman, Ariz. into affordable, transitional housing for those experiencing extreme poverty and homelessness. The grant was allocated by the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) State Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan (SFRF-ARP). The program is in response to the disproportionate impact caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency and funds the conversion of hotel units into transitional bridge housing for homeless individuals and families.

The former Motel 66, located at 2939 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, Ariz. 86401, is a 25-room motel that was originally built in 1963. The 10,054-square-foot property also includes an acre of vacant land. The site is currently zoned Commercial, Service Business (C-3) and is not located within Kingman’s Historic Overlay District and is not an identified historic property. Construction of the Joshua Tree Apartments will begin in the fall of 2023, and the community will be operational by the spring of 2024. The motel will be converted into 20 total units (11 studio and nine-one-bedroom apartments), and the property will include space to provide property management and maintenance staff, as well as wrap-around services to residents.

Housing for Hope will contract with Catholic Charities Community Services to provide this assistance. A full-time case manager will spearhead these services, including food security, mental and medical health resources, recovery support, life skills training, and community building for stronger social supports. Catholic Charities has active partnerships with WestCare Behavioral Health, The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the Mohave County Sheriff’s and Probation Departments, Mohave County Health Department, Judge Rick Williams, and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

As part of the grant agreement, ADOH requires Housing for Hope/Catholic Charities to run a transitional housing program for the first five years, then convert to permanent supportive housing units thereafter. Approximately $400,000 from the ADOH funds will cover the cost of services for the first five years, and efforts will continue to secure additional funding to ensure adequate services throughout the duration of the project. Helping to cover operational costs, residents will be required to pay rent, which is calculated at 30-percent of their income. The conditions on the property run for 40 years.

“For the past 10 years, Housing for Hope/Catholic Charities has developed over a dozen affordable housing projects throughout Arizona, and we’re continually looking to expand this much needed program. Housing insecurity has grown considerably in recent years, in particular in rural Northern Arizona communities. In response to this crisis, we are placing an increased emphasis on more underserved populations within our state,” said Steve Capobres, Catholic Charities Vice President of Business Development/Housing for Hope Executive Director.