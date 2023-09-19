As temperatures soared this summer, Cam Benson (13) and Robert Berry (14) delivered water, food and umbrellas along with prayers to those out in the Phoenix area heat. Benson is an eighth grader at New School for the Arts and Academics in Tempe, Ariz. and Berry is an eighth grader at St. Francis Xavier Catholic school in Phoenix.

People walking down the street, at bus stops or experiencing homelessness were greeted by the teens bringing supplies and prayers. Berry and Benson distributed food to more than 60 people and water to more than 130 people. Family, friends and the Xavier College Prep community provided everything the boys distributed.

Rhonda Golden, Benson’s grandma, who works at Xavier Catholic Preparatory in Phoenix was moved to share their story, “the boys were inspired to do this because they know how blessed they are and wanted to help people who are struggling.”