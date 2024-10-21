At the mental health ministry in our diocese people hear these words daily – “You are not alone.” This is something for us all to be incredibly proud of. Peoples’ lives are being positively changed and God is transforming hearts. Because this ministry is so desperately needed by so many experiencing struggles, the positive echoes are reverberating around the globe, which can be seen in the numerous dioceses, and even countries, that are turning to our ministry as an example.

Through the mental health ministry, people are being supported to see beyond their pain and isolation, to feel loved, accepted and needed. They see themselves once again as a person made in the image and likeness of God, filled with dignity. One woman recently shared in her prayer intention that came through the Office of Mission Advancement:

“Praise be to God! I have heard about a ‘loving God’ all my life, but I never felt loved until I found the care and help from the Mental Health Ministry Office. God’s love came alive for me, and I can’t wait to tell others!”

These are the marching orders for the Office of Mental Health Ministry in the Diocese of Phoenix. Accompany people so that they know they are not alone; educate others to reduce the stigma faced by those feeling isolated, alone, scared and unlovable; advocate within our community to strengthen partnerships and systems. All this is done because we are Catholics – our Catholic identity is perfuming the entire community with love and hope.

For me, this is very personal. Before accepting the position of executive director of the Office of Mission Advancement at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, I served as CEO of a local nonprofit in Arizona that supports the mental health of families facing cancer. The rug had been pulled out from these families and often the prognosis for recovery is poor. But families, against all odds, were able to thrive when given hope and when surrounded by a caring community.

In 2022 a friend shared about the new bishop in Phoenix – John Dolan. I listened to the videos in which he shared about his personal story of suicide loss and his dream that no one would ever feel alone or abandoned. I was hooked. This is what I had seen take place in my previous role, and now it was taking new root in the life of the Church. God’s plans became firmly rooted when a generous, unexpected donation from the Virginia G. Piper Foundation was entrusted into Bishop John’s loving hands, and he choose to start a new ministry, establishing the Office of Mental Health Ministry.

I could not get out of my mind the powerful concept of wedding faith and discipleship to the healing, restorative power of accompaniment, education and advocacy so that the entire community could know of and share in God’s love.

A dear and holy man of God recently shared with me that for the first time in his entire life since Bishop John shared his story of loss, he could talk about his father’s death by suicide. He had not been able to share with anyone outside of the family for fear of being judged and labeled. Bishop John’s own story and the existence of a community formed by the mental health ministry gave him the courage to face his own pain. It helped him to heal and to relish the joy of his father’s memory and not just the devastation of his death. He can now share with others and open their eyes to hope and love.

This is powerful! This is our God in action through the saving grace of Christ wrapped in the loving embrace of the Catholic community empowered by the Holy Spirit. It does not get more holy and intimate than this! And this holiness transforms people and families into wholeness once again. Thanks be to God!