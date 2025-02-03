This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time. We’ll be considering Luke 5:1-11 in which Jesus calls His disciples.

This is a good opportunity to think about the vocation God has called each of us to live and the stages involved in that call.

There are generally three stages to a religious or spiritual calling and the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection describes each of them, so be sure to check it out. Basically, the stages consist of initial seeking, a desire to change and then moving forward.

The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: Have you ever been through any of these stages in your life?

Whether your vocation is Matrimony, Holy Orders or as a single man or woman, God has a plan and a purpose for your life. Gathering with other believers seeking to grow closer to God by sharing His Word is an important aspect of being a disciple.

