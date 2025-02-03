A crowd gathered at St. Francis Xavier parish in Phoenix on Saturday for a special Mass to celebrate the more than 100 consecrated men and women that live and serve locally in the Diocese of Phoenix.

The Eucharistic liturgy, celebrated by Bishop John Dolan, took place on February 1 for the Feast of the Presentation, which Pope St. John Paul II established as the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life in 1997. This is a special day set aside to recognize and pray for men and women who publicly live a life consecrated to God through the public profession of the evangelical councils of poverty, chastity and obedience.

The diocese has diverse expressions of consecrated life with 30 congregations of women religious, 21 men’s congregations, serving both as brothers and priests, three consecrated virgins and one consecrated hermit. Each has a unique mission and charism, which bring a rich vibrance to the life of the local Church.

Organized by the Office of Consecrated Life, a special reception was held in the parish hall to celebrate consecrated life following the Mass.