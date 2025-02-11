NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Eighth Sunday of Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: Why have you placed your trust in Jesus?

There’s a freedom in letting go and entrusting our past, present and future to the providence and mercy of God. Often, it’s when we have tried to do things on our own strength and failed that we discover relying on God is the surest way.

Of course, we can know in our minds that He has a plan for our good, even though it may not feel like it as we experience various trials and challenges.

It’s been said that the true test of faith is how a person behaves when it appears all is lost. Do we panic or do we seek to enter into the heart of our Redeemer? Have we experienced the freedom in placing our trust in Jesus? If not, what will it take?

If you haven’t joined a Christ in Our Neighborhood small group yet, perhaps you are being called to start one yourself. Check out our website today to find out more: dphx.org/Christ-in-our-neighborhood.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan by clicking HERE.

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION