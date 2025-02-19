NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the First Sunday of Lent. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: How have you revealed fidelity to God? In what way do you witness confident faith in the Lord?

Lent is a wonderful time to deepen our relationship with the Lord. Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection questions like these help us to open up about our spiritual life and they’ll also help us to grow in our relationship with others. Sharing our life experiences as they pertain to the Christian walk brings us new perspectives and may help us overcome blind spots.

Do we really trust in God, even when we don’t understand things and we’re beset by trials and doubts? Have we been faithful to Him in spite of our difficulties?

As St. Therese of Lisieux would say, “All is grace.” To the extent that we’re able to remain faithful to God, it is because of the gift of His grace. The Holy Spirit is the one who empowers and equips us to bear confident witness. Ask for a greater outpouring of the Holy Spirit during Lent this year so as to be able to trust God more and share His love and saving message.

