National Catholic Sisters Week, which takes place March 8-14, celebrates the spirituality, mission and community building of women religious and their impact throughout the United States.

In the Diocese of Phoenix there are 120 Catholic religious women who foster a vibrance within the Church through their lives of service in a variety of communities and ministries.

Walking alongside pregnant mothers, welcoming refugees and migrants, providing medical care, ministering to those without a meal or a home, accompanying college students, teaching and educating youth and young adults, offering spiritual direction and guidance to people of all walks of life and praying for the world are among countless ministries that women religious pour into daily.

If there is a nun or religious sister who has impacted your life, this is a great week to reach out and thank her for her “yes” to her vocation – her “yes” to being a great gift to the life of Church.

To learn more about communities of religious women in the Diocese of Phoenix, visit https://dphx.org/consecrated-life/communities-of-religious-women/