More than 180 priests from around the Diocese of Phoenix — the largest turnout in more than a decade — gathered with Bishop John Dolan, Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares and Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix on Monday to concelebrate the annual Chrism Mass. The ceremony drew a standing-room-only crowd.

The liturgy, which is a rich tradition dating back to the year 200 AD, revolves around the bishop blessing the oils that will be used for the celebration of Baptism, Confirmation, Anointing of the Sick and Holy Orders this year throughout the diocese.

One of the highlights of the liturgy takes place when the bishop breathes over the glass container that holds the Chrism, symbolizing the Holy Spirit coming down to consecrate the oil to be used in administering the sacraments.

The celebration began with a procession of numerous deacons, seminarians, men and women religious and representatives from the Knights of Columbus, the Order of Malta and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.