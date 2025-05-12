NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Ascension. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: What does the Feast of Ascension mean to you?

This year we hear from the very last portion of the Gospel of Luke for Ascension Sunday. In this account, Jesus tells the Apostles they are His witnesses and that He will send them forth to preach repentance to all the nations. They won’t be evangelizing on their own strength but will be “clothed from on high” in the power of the Holy Spirit.

That call to go forth and announce the Good News wasn’t just for the 12 Apostles — it’s for every follower of Christ. And, we can’t fulfill Jesus’ call without being empowered by the Holy Spirit.

In that sense, the feast of the Ascension points us to the wonderful celebration of Pentecost to come which we will celebrate next Sunday.

Ascension Sunday is the perfect time to challenge ourselves to be ready to move in the Spirit and invite others into a loving relationship with our loving God and the Church.

