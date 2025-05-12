NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small Christian communities that gather in the home weekly to prayerfully discuss the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. It’s easy to form a community and you can find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Sixth Sunday of Easter. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood Reflection asks us is: How have you thanked the Father and Jesus for the gifts of Peace and Holy Spirit in your life?

When we focus on how God has blessed us in our lives, it helps us re-center ourselves in the light of His faithful love. When we’re centered in that love, there’s a peace that stands guard over our heart.

Have you ever kept a prayer journal? One of the great things about writing down our prayer requests and observations is that over time, as we look back through the journal, we can see how God has been moving and answering our prayers.

Some Christ in Our Neighborhood groups include a short time to pray for various prayer intentions. If your group does that, you’ll be encouraged to pray for each other and then witness the fruits of all that prayer.

