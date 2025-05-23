For the second consecutive year, two Phoenix Catholic high schools repeated as state champions in their respective spring sports, as Xavier College Preparatory won the 2025 6A Arizona High School State Softball Championship and Brophy College Preparatory captured the 2025 6A Arizona High School State Tennis title.

Behind sophomore pitcher Angie Falls, the Gators shutout Queen Creek High School, 6-0, to win the coveted crown at Arizona State’s Farrington Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Xavier Prep also defeated Queen Creek, 3-2, for the state title in 2024. The fourth seed in the double-elimination tournament, Xavier Prep scored first in the fourth inning on a single by Falls, followed by a run-scoring double by freshman Sydney Root. The Gators added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Brophy Prep repeated as team tennis champion, defeating Hamilton High School, 5-0, marking the Broncos’ third team tennis title since 2022. Brophy Prep also won the doubles championship, as No. 1 seeds Ryan Zerbib and Logan Phillips defeated Arizona College Prep, 6-4, 7-6, over No. 6 Alex Manolache and Noah Nicholson.