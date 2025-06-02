The lights dim, the crowd quiets. A choir boy carrying a candle slowly weaves through the hall at St. Anne parish in Gilbert, Ariz., singing a Latin hymn that transports the audience into a sacred reenactment of 15 historical encounters with Mary in the original production Hail, Holy Queen.

“It was more a prayer than a play,” said Mary Ryan, who directed the production that showcased in October 2024. It is one of multiple performances produced by FiAt Productions since 2022, when the nonprofit debuted its well-received presentation of Karol Wojtyla’s, now Pope St. John Paul II, The Jeweler’s Shop.

Founded by Mike Zazick, Elizabeth Sobczyk, and Ryan, FiAt has become a performing arts hub for Catholic artists throughout the Valley, offering quality shows, camps, classes, and workshops. The entire project is a community-driven “calling” in the spirit of Pope St. John Paul II, who not only promoted evangelization through beauty and storytelling, but who had a heart for the youth.

“What began as a simple act of faith has become a growing mission now serving over 520 families,” Zazick said. Some productions have also been performed at other parishes in the diocese.

At a recent cast party for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Zazick asked for feedbac k about next season’s production lineup. “As you can see, we involve [the students] in the decision-making process. They have a say in what we do because this is for them.”

Avery Greene, 14, is one such student. She co-wrote the script for Hail, Holy Queen with her mom and Ryan. “I was playing Lucia, one of the Fatima children, but after the first rehearsal, we approached Mrs. Ryan with an idea to change everything … and she said, ‘if you can write up the script, let’s go for it.’”

Greene gained inspiration from her friend Zoe Zuk, 17, who had already co-written a play adapted from the story The Quiltmaker’s Gift. Zuk says the creative experience allowed her to unapologetically share “the goodness and beauty of our Catholic faith on stage.” She also portrayed Our Lady of Lourdes in Hail, Holy Queen, which afforded her the opportunity to explore her own interior life as an actress. “I had to really examine the role; I mean, it’s Mary! Playing a saint really calls you out of yourself to a higher level.”

For Catholic performing artists, FiAt is an answer to the challenges they often face in the theater industry. Marco Velasquez, a 17-year-old who is slated to direct FiAt’s Fall production The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, learned about FiAt when his family began attending St. Anne parish. “I was in youth theater for five years, but towards the end I was getting exposed to worldly things. I needed a place to go that embraced both a Catholic worldview and the arts. It’s rare to find a theater that produces professional shows and aligns with our faith.”

Austin Marsee agrees. The 15-year-old played Shipper in Agape Island and Benjamin in Joseph, and says the friendships forged among his castmates are deeper due to their common beliefs. “Being able to really connect with your fellow actors who share your faith is something I didn’t have when I was doing public theater. One of my favorite things is before shows we say a prayer together. When we all went into the chapel before Joseph to pray, that was the most amazing thing I have ever done with theater.”

Cristian Velasquez, 15, and Shawn Marsee, 17, discovered their niche behind the scenes. Over the past few years, the teens have contributed their talents and expertise to the tech team, which plays a vital but often underrecognized role in bringing a production to life. “I didn’t really want to be on stage, but I found my role in tech,” Velasquez said. He started working with spotlighting under Zazick’s direction but has since assumed responsibility over more complex tasks.

Marsee appreciates the chance to incorporate his programming skills into the performing arts. In FiAt Productions’ most recent performance of Joseph, Marsee dedicated hours to designing a computer-programmed device that dropped colored banners during the finale.

“Mr. Zazick is a good mentor. My favorite show so far was definitely Joseph. It allowed me to design and build something functional for the show in an artistic specialization. This is my part of the performance.”

While 15-year-old Lainey Zuk appeared in several FiAt productions, nothing stretched her as an artist more than when she held a supporting role in a production called Hooked on Pan through FiAt’s Shining Stars program, an acting troupe for performers with intellectual or physical disabilities.

“The young man who played Peter has Down syndrome, and I was tasked with being his shadow. It was very challenging. I really had to get over myself.” Zuk says FiAt Productions is more than an outlet for her acting, it has strengthened her faith and helped her develop virtues like patience and humility. “Mrs. Sobczyk always says that if we perform in a way that uplifts our fellow performers — because that’s like what we are supposed to do as Catholics — then the entire performance is better. Catholicism is the human experience.”

Honoring the unique gifts of each participant is what FiAt does best, according to 17-year-old Donovan Greene, who played Captain Fork in Agape Island and Simeon in Joseph. He calls the synergy that develops when a group of people share their artistic talents to unveil the Catholic transcendentals the “FiAt chemistry” and admits that performing for others and with others is an expression of authentic joy.

“Acting is like skydiving — there’s this adrenaline rush, the thrill and nerves — then it’s just this vulnerable thing that you surrender and entrust to your castmates and the audience.

Theater is very Catholic because we are sharing our gifts.”

Zazick is taking his own leap of faith as FiAt prepares to open the curtain on its next phase, which includes expanding programs, hiring staff and eventually moving into a stand-alone facility. Our long-term goal is to build a 300-seat theater with classrooms right here in Gilbert —a Catholic center for performing and visual arts. We have known for some time that God has a beautiful plan for this. This is my raw yes to step out of the boat and walk on the water and start doing it.”

Learn more about FiAt Productions or register for upcoming programs, visit www.fiatproductions.com