Emily Merrell, a seventh-grade student at St. Mary-Basha Catholic School in Chandler, Ariz., has launched Pack Up with a Purpose, an inspiring community service project to support individuals experiencing homelessness. Witnessing fellow students discarding gently used backpacks, lunch totes and reusable water bottles at the end of the school year sparked an idea in Merrell: to repurpose these items for the benefit of others.

Pack Up with a Purpose aims to collect often-overlooked necessities for a local organization committed to outreach and support for the population experiencing homelessness. Recognizing the daily struggles faced by those without stable housing, such as the lack of a way to carry their belongings or access clean drinking water, Merrell envisioned giving these items a second life through providing essential support.

Merrell’s initiative quickly gained traction when she pitched her idea to Alison Kagan, a junior high teacher and the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) faculty advisor at St. Mary-Basha.

Made up of 55 student members, St. Mary-Basha Catholic School and its NJHS chapter emphasize the importance of community service and fostering a sense of responsibility towards those in need. This commitment reflects the understanding that learning to give back at a young age is crucial for developing compassionate and engaged citizens.

Kagan enthusiastically endorsed the project, recognizing its potential for both community impact and student development. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our students take the lessons of service to heart and translate them into meaningful action,” said Kagan.

With Kagan’s guidance and the dedication of fellow NJHS members, Pack Up with a Purpose was launched during the final week of the school year. The collection drive proved to be a success, yielding 107 backpacks, water bottles and lunch totes.

Donations will be distributed to community members in need, including students who may lack the basic necessities for carrying their belongings and staying hydrated, a crucial concern in the Arizona heat.