Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares is celebrating two significant dates this week, including his 44th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood on Friday and his 15th anniversary of his episcopal ordination on Saturday.

Bishop Nevares was ordained a priest on July 18, 1981, and was ordained as the first-ever auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Phoenix on July 19, 2010. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he served as the co-director of vocations in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, from 2002 until 2008, and vice rector of the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, from 2009-2010.

Born in 1954 in San Antonio, Texas, to a devout Mexican American family, he is the youngest of six children — he has one sister and four brothers, all of whom were born in Mexico. His faith was nurtured by his parents’ devotion, particularly his mother’s love for the Eucharist. Bishop Nevares served as a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette for 25 years before joining the Diocese of Phoenix, bringing a rich pastoral experience.

Due to his travel schedule, the Diocesan Pastoral Center staff got an early jump and celebrated Bishop Nevares’ milestones this past Thursday with Mass, a luncheon and surprise mariachis. He was joined by Bishop John Dolan, Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted and several priests for the celebration of the Mass, which took place in the Virginia G. Piper Chapel in downtown Phoenix.