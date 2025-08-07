Courtesy of Nazareth News Magazine

For Fr. Joseph Nguyen, his first year as a priest has been a journey filled with grace, growth and unexpected blessings. Ordained on June 1, 2024, he was soon assigned to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz. — a vibrant community of more than 8,000 families. Though surprised at first, he quickly realized that God had prepared him for this mission.

“A few days before I got the call, I prayed about where I would be sent,” Fr. Nguyen recalls. “St. Thomas Aquinas appeared in my prayer, and when I heard the news, I really believed that God had sent me there.”

Among the many joys of his priestly ministry, celebrating the Eucharist stands out. “I’m moved every time I stand at the altar in a church filled with people hungry for God,” he shares. “It’s a blessing to share the good news with so many.”

Another profound experience has been hearing confessions. He deeply feels the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance to penitents and finding comforting words that bring healing. “I’ve learned to trust in the Holy Spirit’s guidance, knowing I’m not in this alone. I listen, and He gives me the words to say.”

Fr. Nguyen has also found great fulfillment in guiding young people. He is actively involved in St. Thomas Aquinas’ EDGE and Life Teen programs and has launched a five-week discernment series for teens.

Reflecting on the year he spent at Nazareth Seminary, Fr. Nguyen is grateful for the deep spiritual formation. The daily holy hour and Mass helped him grow in his prayer life, and the emphasis on human formation — learning life skills, building community — was invaluable. “It was a year full of grace, spiritual growth and human maturity.”

His advice for future priests is simple: “Open your heart to Jesus, trust in the Holy Spirit and rely on God’s power, not your own power, to carry out God’s will. The priesthood is a big responsibility, but I’ve learned that I’m never doing it alone. God is always on my side.”