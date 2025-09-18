As Arizona’s population has risen steadily, fueling growth in the Diocese of Phoenix, there has been an increase in need for new projects. It’s a busy time in the diocesan Office of Buildings and Properties, which serves the demographic of more than 2 million Catholics.

“There is a lot of development going on all over the place,” noted Sr. Mary Pierre Jean Wilson, RSM, director of Buildings and Properties. “We have a list of almost 100 projects, large and small, that are in some phase of planning, including new buildings and renovations.”

The mission of the Office of Buildings and Properties, which stewards local building projects in the diocese, one of the nation’s fastest growing in the U.S., remains dependable whether the next building project is a church, school or agency.

“Our whole purpose is to help [the diocese] achieve [its] goals and get whatever [it needs] built,” said Tim Ward, assistant director for Construction.

The Office of Buildings and Properties carries the mission to support the technical, administrative and fiscal responsibilities of the diocese in the areas of real estate, construction, renovations, facility management and loss prevention, serving as a procedural liaison for parishes, schools and agencies.

In sum, the Buildings and Properties team assists in new building construction, major maintenance projects, renovations and emergency repairs throughout the nearly 44,000-square-mile diocese.

Among the projects currently in construction at various points are:

A new event center and gym expansion at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School in Chandler, Ariz. The school broke ground April 30 on the project. When completed next October, the two-story, 50,000-square-foot building will house a new gymnasium, brand new athletics rooms, film rooms and locker rooms. With the current gym constantly overbooked by Seton’s many athletics teams, the new space will enable athletes to practice at more reasonable hours of the day.

St. Henry Parish in Buckeye, Ariz., is working on a new catechesis center that it plans to open in the fall of 2026.

Construction of a brand-new church is continuing at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Parish in the Anthem community in north Phoenix. At present, the parish celebrates Mass in its Spirituality Center, which hosts numerous other activities. The church, which also will allow for uninterrupted eucharistic adoration, is expected to open around Easter 2026.

“They’re beyond excited at St. Rose,” Ward observed.

And in northern Arizona, far from the diocese’s population center, but not from the heart of diocesan staff, plans for a new church are unfolding in the small town of Valle, Ariz. (population 759), 27 miles south of the Grand Canyon.

Sagrado Corazon (Spanish for “Sacred Heart”) is continuing to raise money for its own church building. About 150 worshippers have been participating in Mass in a makeshift chapel inside a machine shed since 2010, their humble setting reflecting the people’s humble spirit.

“They just want a little church,” said Sr. Mary Pierre. “It’s exciting to see the desire of this little community to nourish their Catholic faith through worship in a setting worthy of the Lord.”

The community is now in the design phase for a structure with proper insulation, plumbing, restrooms and a sacristy. A donor gifted the community a 1-acre parcel of land and the community was able to purchase an adjoining 1-acre parcel. The diocese assisted in coordinating with ADOT and Coconino County for planning to provide an access road

The Office of Buildings and Properties is also continuing to oversee the upgrades needed to make the remainder of Bishop John Dolan’s vision of a new, local seminary a reality. Nazareth Seminary incorporates an innovative “homestyle” model through four houses throughout the Valley where seminarians will study and be formed in small communities in a home-like setting.

This summer, renovation began on the final of the four houses. Work on the 75-year-old rectory of St. Agnes Parish in Phoenix, where 12-15 seminarians will live in early years of formation, is scheduled for completion in time to open in fall 2026. St. Agnes House will join St. Gregory House in Phoenix, Our Lady of Perpetual Help House in Scottsdale, Ariz., and St. Mary’s House in downtown Phoenix to form the fully local Nazareth Seminary.

The diocese currently has a record 55 seminarians in formation.

The Buildings and Properties office is eyeing other areas of potential work, as well.

“The parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe is looking to build a new church in Queen Creek,” Sr. Mary Pierre said, “as the community has far outgrown their current church.”

The St. Williams community, who lost their church to a fire in May 2024, are looking forward to a new church as well. They are currently squeezing into a chapel on Lower Buckeye Road. Both parishes often have people outside the building for Mass.

Several other locations could be added to the list — though no decisions have been made — as demand emerges for worship space.

For example, in northwest Peoria, where about 150 people are regularly attending Mass in a school gymnasium in the Vistancia development, Sr. Mary Pierre noted.

In Tonopah, a much smaller group is worshipping on a dairy farm.

No project, of course, starts without confirmation of a reliable, sustainable funding source. The office works closely with the diocesan Finance Office to ensure that requirements are met on each project.

“We make sure we’re not overextending a parish but ensure they get what they need,” said Joni Kimel, Construction project coordinator.

The abundance of facts, figures, studies and processes for this office belies the human element and spiritual blessing each member experiences.

“There are so many different types of people,” she continued. “We enjoy getting to know them. We develop a close relationship with them and see how important the work is to them.”

The variety of their work makes it vibrant, added Ward.

“There are absolutely no two days alike,” he said. “Over the course of my career prior to coming here, I was a building owner, general contractor and architect. This job requires every ounce of experience I’ve ever had, and it is all being applied.”

New leaders, ample experience

While some of the Buildings and Properties leadership team is new, they are not unfamiliar with the terrain.

Led by canon lawyer and civil engineer, Sr. Mary Pierre, the diocese’s Buildings and Properties office includes industry veterans with the experience needed to help parishes, educators and agency officials navigate all aspects of the construction process.

A member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma, Mich., Sr. Mary Pierre earned her canon law degree in Rome and worked at the Vatican for seven years. She served in the Congregation for Catholic Education, a dicastery of the Roman Curia that oversees education and formation of Catholics.

An outgrowth of the order founded in Ireland in 1831 by Catherine McAuley, the Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma are committed to living out their charism of mercy through various ministries, primarily in education and health care.

Sr. Mary Pierre is also a civil engineer, and when the diocese needed someone to temporarily take over as director of Buildings and Properties a year and a half ago, she was tapped for the role. A month later, she was asked to stay on as the office’s permanent director.

The office also has a new director of Construction.

Zach Kilgas, a 25-year industry veteran who has held various positions throughout his career in the private sector, including project manager, principal and project architect, began his present role in April.

Ward, also a licensed architect, began with the office in late March as assistant Construction director. Ward worked in the private sector as a project manager, owner and director of construction, director of design and partner and several other roles over a 45-year career.

Kimel is a nearly 15-year employee of the diocese.

The team is small but mighty, and it joyfully serves the Diocese of Phoenix.

“God had all this planned out years ago,” said Ward. “Everybody in the building has faith in mind, and we’re excited and want to do good things for others. That in itself is very motivating.”